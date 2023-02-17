Makinde receives Tinubu, while Wike dismisses Atiku’s peace initiative.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, a member of the Integrity Group, has declared that the people of the state will vote for a presidential candidate whose election will promote Nigeria’s equity, justice, and unity.

The governor made the remarks while receiving the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Aswáj Bola Tinubu, who paid him a courtesy call on the sidelines of the party’s campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State’s capital, on Thursday.

Makinde is one of five governors on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party who are unhappy with their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Makinde, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu State, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State comprise the PDP G-5 governors, or Integrity Group.

Only on Wednesday, Wike hosted Tinubu, the rival party’s presidential candidate, while the PDP was forced to cancel Atiku’s scheduled campaign rally in Rivers State due to fear of an attack or violence.

Makinde urged Tinubu to feel free to campaign in the state on Thursday, saying everything had been done to ensure the event was peaceful and trouble-free.

He stated that his administration believed in putting people first, saying that “political actors will come and go, but the country will remain.”

Makinde said of the G-5’s position and the challenges confronting the PDP leadership, “If they (the G-5) have to choose between their individual aspirations and the unity of the country, they will choose Nigeria’s unity.”

He stated that the Integrity Group monitored the APC presidential primary that produced Tinubu as the candidate and praised the northern governors’ stance.

“Power-sharing must be inclusive of all sections of the country if the country is to progress.”

While thanking Makinde for the warm welcome, Tinubu explained that he came to show him the respect he deserved as the state’s chief executive.

“I cannot come to Oyo State to campaign for votes unless I pay my respects to you as a governor, a leader, and Omoluabi,” he explained.

Following his visit, the APC campaign train met with some traditional rulers from the south-west zone before proceeding to Mapo Hall, where a huge crowd had gathered to hear them address the rally.

Meanwhile, Wike said on Thursday in Port Harcourt that the G-5 governors had crossed the Rubicon and were no longer interested in mediating peace with the PDP national leadership.

Wike explained that, contrary to reports that the G-5 governors were at odds, the group had remained intact, and their impact would be felt in the aftermath of the February 25 presidential election.

The governor made this claim during a press conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State’s capital, on Thursday.

This was stated in a statement by his special assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike noted that none of the G-5 governors were present at Atiku’s rally in their respective states.

“Forget what people are saying; the 25th is here,” he said in part. Everyone will notice it. That cannot be repeated. It’s all over. “We’ve said it, and there’s nothing anyone can do now,”

Wike, who refused to apologize for hosting Tinubu and other APC leaders in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, did not name his preferred presidential candidate.

