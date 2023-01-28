Makinde financed Atiku rally in Ibadan, all his men pledged loyalty to Atiku except 1- Diran Odeyemi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that a member of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Diran Odeyemi, has said that contrary to the public perception that Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, was working against the ambition of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the governor was a party man committed to the success of the party at the polls.

Diran Odeyemi said the governor, who is aware of his political future, was playing smart and while he was speaking with Punch correspondent on this issue, he said Governor Makinde, was playing smart and working for himself because he doesn’t want to lose the forthcoming gubernatorial election in his state.

He said, “Makinde financed Atiku’s rally in Ibadan. All his men pledged loyalty to Atiku except one during the rally. It was only Taofeek Arapaja, who is the Deputy National Chairman (South), that refused to come to the rally.”

