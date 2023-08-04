Makinde charges protesting civil servants on non-violence

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has implored protesting civil servants in the state not to go violent, charging them to be peaceful in the course of their agitation.

The demand was made in response to the irate protestors’ attack on some civil officials on Tuesday, including Mr. Dare Olaniyan, a member of the state’s Ministry of Information and Orientation.

The governor claimed in a statement released yesterday through the Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, that many people view the ongoing protest as unjust and hasty due to the careful management of state resources and the welfare of the workers.

He claims that the fact that N7.3 billion is spent on the workforce over the same time period as N100 million is the best example of the importance placed on the welfare of the employees.

He stated, in fulfilment of his promise in view that 2019, has prioritised all problems regarding civil servants, such that over 90% of political office-holders do now no longer have the posh of an legitimate vehicle withinside the final 4 years, whilst many senior civil servants revel in such facilities.

The declaration in addition stated that owing months (earnings) deductions ought to now no longer appeal to intense reactions, while employees themselves knew that different states, with large price range are suffering to immitate Oyo State.

He confident the residents that the coolest dating that exists among the NLC and the authorities is resilient sufficient to douse this anxiety and permit peace to reign.

According to Vanguard, Meanwhile, the organised labour withinside the kingdom has refused to name off the strike action, regardless of directive from the countrywide frame of the labour unions.

The access and go out gates to the nation secretariat, have been nevertheless locked way of means of the labour unions withinside the country in protest over troubles to consist of fee of income deductions, palliatives for people, upward evaluation of pension allowances.

The civil servants who was hoping to renew paintings on Thursday morning withinside the country, following the directive of the countrywide frame of the unions, met locked gates, with the union leaders insisting that they most effective desired Governor Seyi Makinde and no authorities legitimate to cope with their demands.

