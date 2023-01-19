A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Makinde Absent As Atiku, Party Bigwigs Storm Ibadan For PDP Presidential Campaign Rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign train landed in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, stormed the ancient city of Ibadan on Thursday.

Many party bigwigs, including the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, the former vice president, Namadi Sambo, the former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido, Dino Melaye, and others, were also present in Ibadan.

However, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, shunned the event despite being a member of the party.

Recall that Makinde is one of the aggrieved PDP governors known as the G5 governors. The governors have refused to work with Atiku. They are planning to endorse another presidential candidate ahead of the election.

The governors insist on Ayu’s resignation as national chairman before working with the party’s presidential candidate. The national chairman said he would resign if the party wins in February.

Content created and supplied by: OfficialReporter (via 50minds

News )

#Makinde #Absent #Atiku #Party #Bigwigs #Storm #Ibadan #PDP #Presidential #Campaign #RallyMakinde Absent As Atiku, Party Bigwigs Storm Ibadan For PDP Presidential Campaign Rally Publish on 2023-01-19 14:53:08