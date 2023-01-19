A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Makinde Absent As Atiku, Party Bigwigs Storm Ibadan For PDP Presidential Campaign Rally (Photos)

On January 19, 2023, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign train arrived in Ibadan, the state capital of Oyo.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, his running partner, stormed the historic city of Ibadan on Thursday.

Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the party, Namadi Sambo, the former vice president, Sule Lamido, Dino Melaye, and other party heavyweights were all in attendance in Ibadan.

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, avoided the event despite belonging to the party.

Remember that one of the PDP governors who is displeased, known as the G5 governors, is Makinde. The governors have turned down Atiku’s cooperation. A different presidential candidate will receive their support before the election.

Before working with the party’s presidential candidate, the governors want Ayu’s resignation as national chairman. If the party triumphs in February, according to the national chairman, he will step down.

