Makelele and Kante were an inspiration to me. When I was a kid, I supported Chelsea – Moises Caicedo

Chelsea new record signing, Moises Caicedo has stated that former Chelsea midfielders, Claude Makelele and Ngolo Kante(who moved to Saudi Arabia this summer) were an inspiration ti him.

The Ecuadorian midfielder also added that he watched Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Liverpool at the hotel and he supported the players from there

According to him

“Makelele and Kante were an inspiration to me. When I was a kid, I supported Chelsea and used to watch the games. It’s amazing to be here”

“I don’t hope, I am sure we are going to win a lot of titles with this amazing club, to put Chelsea where they deserve to be”

“I watched the game [vs Liverpool] at the hotel and I supported the players from there. The team was so good. I enjoyed it a lot. The new Chelsea players did really well. I wanted to be on the pitch with them! I like the style of football, it’s good for me”

With Southampton’s Romeo La also close to joining the Blues, we’re likely to see a new midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Romeo La and Moises Caicedo for Chelsea this season.

