Make The Following Declarations, Bishop Oyedepo Tells The Public

Winners Chapel International Surrey is the branch of the Living Faith Church Worldwide where Dr. David Oyedepo is the Presiding Bishop.

The presiding pastor and president of the winners chapel international, Dr. Bishop David Oyedepo in his recent post on their official facebook page shared a message to the public.

The servant of God went on to urge the public to make the powerful declaration that state that ‘jesus christ now has the key of hell and of death and is holding it in my favour, so satan you cannot kill me, Jesus has the keys and that He gave me His life

The clergy man reported that ‘Make the following declarations: “Jesus now has the keys of hell and of death, and is holding it in my favour. So, Satan you cannot kill me! Jesus has the keys. He gave me His life, so He can freely give me any other thing.”

Presido11 (

)