NEWS

Make sure you record what I am saying because our turn around of Nigeria will be Niger state- PO

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the presidential candidate of the labor party, Mr. Peter Obi, says that Nigerians should make sure they record what he is about to say because our country, Nigeria, will become Niger State.

The Labour party flag bearer made this known during the Niger State rally on Thursday.

He further stated that what we are going to do is have a revolution, and we cannot have that revolution without cultivating the lands in Niger State. Because if the land in Niger State is cultivated, there will be job opportunities, he said.

According to him, make sure you record what I am going to say to you people because once I become the president of Nigeria, our turn around of Nigeria will be from Niger State. “Niger State has a large amount of land that can feed a whole Nigeria, but nobody is doing anything about it, but I will make sure that there will be job opportunities when we cultivate that land,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Udohidongesit (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi Reacts After He Ran Into His Erstwhile Political Colleagues At Abuja Airport

7 mins ago

“I Left Anambra Govt House Twice For Peter Obi’s Sake & Used Canopy To Hold A Meeting” – Gov Soludo

14 mins ago

Dele Momodu Shares Old Photo Of Peter Obi & Late Ojukwu As He Discloses Why He’s Angry With Him

17 mins ago

Tinubu Is The Most Competent Candidate, Not Peter Obi Or Anybody Else — Bello Shagari

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button