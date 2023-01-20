Make sure you record what I am saying because our turn around of Nigeria will be Niger state- PO

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the presidential candidate of the labor party, Mr. Peter Obi, says that Nigerians should make sure they record what he is about to say because our country, Nigeria, will become Niger State.

The Labour party flag bearer made this known during the Niger State rally on Thursday.

He further stated that what we are going to do is have a revolution, and we cannot have that revolution without cultivating the lands in Niger State. Because if the land in Niger State is cultivated, there will be job opportunities, he said.

According to him, make sure you record what I am going to say to you people because once I become the president of Nigeria, our turn around of Nigeria will be from Niger State. “Niger State has a large amount of land that can feed a whole Nigeria, but nobody is doing anything about it, but I will make sure that there will be job opportunities when we cultivate that land,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Udohidongesit (

)