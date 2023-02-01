NEWS

Make Sure The Bullion Van Politician Does Not Hijack These New Naira Notes—PDP Member Warns Emefiele

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Make Sure The Bullion Van Politician Does Not Hijack These New Naira Notes—PDP Member Warns Emefiele

(Image of Kola Ologbodiyan on the left and Emefiele on the right )

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesman for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has tasked the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and his officials to monitor the even distribution of new Naira notes following its deadline extension.

Mr. Kola made this known on his official Twitter handle, where he charged the CBN to monitor the distribution of the new notes and warned them not to allow the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, “the Bullion Van Politician” (in his words), to hijack these new naira notes because he only cares about himself.

Ologbondiyan tweeted: “@cenbank must monitor the distribution of the new notes during this extended period and ensure that the bullion van politician does not hijack the new notes.”

The original tweet made by Kola Ologbodiyan is captured in a snapshot below:

Dear esteemed readers, Share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article.

Source: Twitter

 

 

Content created and supplied by: Dhanielblog (via 50minds
News )

#Bullion #Van #Politician #Hijack #Naira #NotesPDP #Member #Warns #EmefieleMake Sure The Bullion Van Politician Does Not Hijack These New Naira Notes—PDP Member Warns Emefiele Publish on 2023-02-01 09:09:11



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I dare Wike to tell us the presidential candidate he is supporting, if he is a man- Dr Dakuku

3 mins ago

Nigeria improves in corruption ranking despite having same points

10 mins ago

I’m meeting with Obi, Kwankwaso for support – Atiku

14 mins ago

‘There Was A Collusion Between INEC Staffs And Representatives Of Ademola Adeleke’ – Kazeem Afegbua

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button