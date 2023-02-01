Make Sure The Bullion Van Politician Does Not Hijack These New Naira Notes—PDP Member Warns Emefiele

(Image of Kola Ologbodiyan on the left and Emefiele on the right )

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesman for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has tasked the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and his officials to monitor the even distribution of new Naira notes following its deadline extension.

Mr. Kola made this known on his official Twitter handle, where he charged the CBN to monitor the distribution of the new notes and warned them not to allow the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, “the Bullion Van Politician” (in his words), to hijack these new naira notes because he only cares about himself.

Ologbondiyan tweeted: “@cenbank must monitor the distribution of the new notes during this extended period and ensure that the bullion van politician does not hijack the new notes.”

The original tweet made by Kola Ologbodiyan is captured in a snapshot below:

