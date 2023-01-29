Majority Of The Youths Clamouring For Obi Will Not Come Out To Vote-Primate Ayodele Gives Prophecies

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has given fresh prophecies ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Giving prophecies about the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, the well-respected and revered cleric stated that the majority of the youths clamouring for him will not come out to vote.

In his words; “Majority of the youths clamouring for him will not come out to vote, he should still work very well on those that have PVC and can vote for him. Let him sensitize them well on the PVC otherwise not all the youths following him will vote for him”

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has been enjoying massive support from many Nigerian youths on the social media platform since he declared his presidential ambition under the platform of the Labour Party.

Source – PM

