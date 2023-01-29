This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Majority of the youth supporting Obi’ll not come out on the day of election to vote for him-Ayodele

A report by the Nigerian Tribune said that, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently recommended the Labour Party’s presidential candidate to strengthen his efforts in the Northern area if he aspires to win the presidency in February.

The clergyman however made this statement on Sunday, January 29, 2023, and had his media assistant, Osho Oluwatosin, signed it, he claimed that many of the Nigerian youths who are currently supporting Peter Obi will not cast their vote on the day of election, which will have a significant negative impact on him.

It might also interest you to know that even though the politician will receive backing from several known politicians, some, according to Primate Ayodele, will still seek to defeat him in the election. He advised Peter Obi to heavily sensitise the public on PVCs.

He said the following in his own words, “Peter Obi still needs to work hard in the Northern region; he should not get carried away by the crowd. Although some people in the community business will campaign against him, he will win the support of popular lawmakers as he approaches the election.

“However, the majority of the young people who are calling for him won’t be casting their votes on the day of election, he should focus his efforts on those who have PVC and can vote for him. Let him properly educate them about the PVC; otherwise, not all of the young people who are following him would cast their votes for him.

Source: Nigerian Tribune News

