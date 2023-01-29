This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Major PDP Stakeholders Boycott Atiku’s Campaign Rally In Kebbi

Party leaders and significant stakeholders have opted out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday’s Presidential campaign rally, in Kebbi State.

According to Daily Independence, the boycott is not unconnected to the ongoing leadership tussle that is rocking the party in the state and the legal action taken by aggrieved party members against some candidates.

The former minister of special duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, the former chief of the Army staff, Rt. Lt. Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi, the Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, and buhari Bala are prominent names among those who boycotted the rally, according to Daily Independence correspondent’s investigation.

Others include Sani Bawa, a PDP Senatorial candidate for Kebbi North, and Malam Haruna Saidu, a Senatorial candidate for Kebbi central, Rt. Major General Bello Sarkin Yaki, a former candidate for governor in 2015, Barr Ibrahim Manga, a governorship aspirant, and others.

The main opposition party reportedly hired individuals from the neighbouring states of Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger as well as the neighbouring nations of the Benin and Niger republics to make up for the shortfall and maintain face at the event.

Content created and supplied by: Isaadodatti (via 50minds

News )

