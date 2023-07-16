Maintain Your Beauty So That Your Husband Won’t Call You An Old Woman When You Quarrel – Wale Jana

There are certain things that are very important to women and one of them is maintaining their beauty. A lot of women give up on their looks when they become married because they believe that they have gotten what they want from the streets and that they are off the market. This can become very detrimental to their marriage.

Businessman, Wale Jana has advised women to maintain their beauty so that their husbands won’t call them an old woman on the day that they quarrel. According to Wale Jana, women become older than men because of child birth and house chores and that is why they must insist that their husbands buy a washing machine and employ a maid.

Wale Jana also stated that there is something special that wives put in their meal that makes husbands become fatter than they were before marriage.

Many would argue that the statement that Wale Jana made shows that a lot of women are doing very well in the aspect of taking care of the home but they also need to look out for themselves.

