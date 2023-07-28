Mahrez Makes £30m move from Man City to Al-Ahli

Riyad Mahrez’s transfer from Manchester City to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli has been completed, marking the latest high-profile signing by the SPL in a deal worth up to £30 million, According to BBC. The 32-year-old winger had two years remaining on his contract with City, having joined them for £60 million in 2018. During his time with the Blues, Mahrez played a pivotal role in their treble-winning campaign last season, netting 15 goals in 47 games.

Reflecting on his time with Manchester City, Mahrez expressed his gratitude and pride at having the opportunity to play for the club, achieving the goal of winning trophies and relishing his football. He leaves the club with a wealth of wonderful memories, acknowledging that Manchester City will always hold a significant place in his heart.

Throughout his five seasons at the club, Mahrez played a key role in City’s success, contributing to the team’s 10 major honors. Despite not featuring in the FA Cup and Champions League finals, his influence on the team’s achievements was widely recognized and appreciated.

Manchester City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, praised Mahrez’s immense impact on the team’s remarkable successes over the years. He acknowledged the winger’s exceptional skill and technique, highlighting that he will be missed but wished him the best as he embarks on a new chapter in his football career with Al-Ahli.

As Riyad Mahrez departs from Manchester City, his legacy as a talented footballer and an integral part of the club’s history will endure, and fans will fondly remember his contributions to the team’s triumphs.

