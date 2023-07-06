Mahmood Yakubu Cannot Explain To Anybody How He Arrived At Results He Announced- Dele Farotimi

The results of the 2023 presidential election have been under persistent criticism for several months, with allegations of rigging in favor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu. Supporters of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party have been particularly vocal in claiming that the election was not conducted fairly.



In an interview with Channels TV, Nigerian lawyer Dele Farotimi discussed this ongoing controversy. He pointed out that Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been unable to convince Nigerians that Bola Tinubu is the legitimate winner of the election.

According to Farotimi, Yakubu has failed to provide a logical explanation of how he arrived at the announced results. There have been discrepancies between what has been uploaded and what was initially reported, even though the uploading process was not yet complete at the time INEC declared the winner.

Dele Farotimi emphasized that the credibility of the 2023 presidential election has been severely undermined. He pointed out that some of the results posted on INEC’s IReV site differed from the information obtained from Form EC8A held by party agents.

According to Farotimi, INEC’s actions have damaged the integrity of the election to a significant extent. The inconsistency between the information uploaded to the INEC site and the data recorded on Form EC8A by party agents further compounds the issue.

