Mahdi Shehu States That Bisi Akande Is Tinubu’s Hidden Vice President

Mahdi Shehu, a political activist, has indicated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a hidden vice president, revealing that Chief Bisi Akande, a former governor of Osun State and the first interim chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), is Nigeria’s hidden vice president.

“And the hidden Vice President is none other than Bisi Akande,” Mahdi Shehu stated.

Mr. Shehu implied that Vice President Kashim Shettima is only a figurehead during an interview on Day, an Arise Television program. Bisi Akande, he claims, is the ruling party’s covert vice president to President Tinubu. When asked to comment on President Tinubu’s ministerial candidates’ portfolios, the political activist stated that the list of ministers depicted a flawlessly conducted civilian coup. He described President Tinubu as the coup mastermind and claimed that Chief Akande, as well as the President’s Chief of Staff and the immediate former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, are conspirators.

Shehu stated that he had cautioned before the announcement that Nigerians who care about the country are only represented by a few individuals. Nigerians who celebrate criminality and election rigging, he claims, have been heavily represented on President Tinubu’s ministerial list.

