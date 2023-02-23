NEWS

Magazine In Netherlands Uses Peter Obi’s Picture On Cover Page

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Magazine In Netherlands Uses Peter Obi’s Picture On Cover Page

Peter Gregory Obi who is the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party is arguably the most talked about black person globally currently. Alongside his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, he is contesting for the presidential seat amidst strong opposition. Not only in Nigeria, several other personalities from different nations have shown their support for his aspirations.

Recently, a magazine in the Netherlands used Peter Obi’s picture on their cover page with the title written in Dutch “De Macron Van Nigeria”. Translated in English, it means, “The Macron of Nigeria”.

The magazine which carries the face of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party also went further to write a subtitle with the following text (translated in English), “Young people want Peter Obi as their president”.

Do you think this will boost his chances of becoming president of Nigeria once the elections are concluded?

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

Content created and supplied by: Simplegist (via 50minds
News )

#Magazine #Netherlands #Peter #Obis #Picture #Cover #PageMagazine In Netherlands Uses Peter Obi’s Picture On Cover Page Publish on 2023-02-23 09:45:17



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Labour Party Senatorial Candidate Gunned Down 48 Hours To Election

8 mins ago

The Moment APC Youth Leader Was Stopped By CNN Reporter When He Alleged Peter Obi Trafficked Drugs

14 mins ago

Sowore reveals what Tinubu said when Buhari said he would ensure free and fair election yesterday

18 mins ago

What Tinubu said when they displayed Peter Obi on the screen yesterday- Sowore reveals

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button