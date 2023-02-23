Magazine In Netherlands Uses Peter Obi’s Picture On Cover Page

Peter Gregory Obi who is the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party is arguably the most talked about black person globally currently. Alongside his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, he is contesting for the presidential seat amidst strong opposition. Not only in Nigeria, several other personalities from different nations have shown their support for his aspirations.

Recently, a magazine in the Netherlands used Peter Obi’s picture on their cover page with the title written in Dutch “De Macron Van Nigeria”. Translated in English, it means, “The Macron of Nigeria”.

The magazine which carries the face of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party also went further to write a subtitle with the following text (translated in English), “Young people want Peter Obi as their president”.

Do you think this will boost his chances of becoming president of Nigeria once the elections are concluded?

