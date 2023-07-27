Madrid 2-0 Man U: Onana’s Debut Display Suggests Why He Was Preferred To De Gea

Real Madrid continued to impress in Preseason after a brilliant game against Manchester United. The Spanish side won the game by 2-0. In the first half, Jude Bellingham gave Carlo Ancelotti’s side the lead with a beautiful chip before Joselu doubled the lead in the 88th minute.

However, the talking points of the game were Mainoo’s sad injury, Real Madrid’s compact midfield, Jude Bellingham’s display, Joselu’s goal, and the impact of Real Madrid’s substitutes, but this article will focus on why Onana’s debut display suggests why he was preferred to David De Gea. Take a look!

1. Onana Showed Superiority With The Ball At His Feet.

Against Real Madrid, Andre Onana conceded two goals, but the Cameroonian showed his superiority with the ball at his feet. He was very comfortable with linking up with his teammates with long and short passes. Against Real Madrid, Onana made three key saves and had 95% passing accuracy. The former Inter Milan man was also very great with his long passes. On the other hand, recall that David De Gea was a very good goalkeeper for Manchester United, but he was not very convincing with the ball at his feet. Hence, Onana’s confidence to always make himself available for a pass in Manchester United’s build-up play suggests why he was preferred to David De Gea by Erik Ten Hag.

