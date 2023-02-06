Machina’s Lost: I did Not Go to the Supreme court to Seek redress – Ahmad Lawan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senate president Ahmad Lawan has stated that he didn’t go to the supreme court to Seek redress.

Lawan made the statement after the supreme court, on Monday, recognized him as the authentic All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate of the Yobe North Senatorial District in this month’s election which holds on the 25th.

Reacting to the court’s judgement in his favor his Facebook page, Lawan said; “I didn’t go to the court to seek redress, but my party, the people of Yobe North, my supporters and well-wishers did”

The Senate president added; “This victory is for our party and democracy. I Thank all my colleagues for the support, the love, and the partnership”

The court nullified the candidacy of Bashir Machina who was, some months ago, recognized by the Federal High Court in Damaturu and the Court of Appeal in Abuja as the APC Yobe North Senatorial candidate.

