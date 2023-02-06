Machina Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Lawan As Yobe APC Senatorial Candidate.

According to reports gathered by The Cable in Monday, the supreme Court has affirmed Ahmed Lawan, the Senate president as the All Progressive Congress senatorial candidate for Yobe North. This came after the majority judgement delivered on Monday. The apex court permitted the appeal filled by the ruling All Progressive Congress against Bashir Machina’s candidature.

Source: The Cable

Recall that Appeal court in Abuja Sometime in 2022 upheld the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja and declared Bashir Machina as candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress for Yobe North Senatorial District. However APC had approached the appellate Court seeking to set aside the judgement of the lower court insisting that Ahmad Lawan was the Authentic senatorial candidate for Yobe North.

Mr Lawan, the Senate president sought to clinch the Party’s Senatorial ticket to return to the upper legislative chamber in 2023 after losing out in APC presidential primary election in June 2022.

Content created and supplied by: studio.opera.com (via 50minds

News )

