Machina loses As Supreme Court Affirms Lawan As Yobe APC Senatorial Candidate

The Supreme Court has confirmed Senate Speaker Ahmad Lawan as Yobe North’s All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate. In a majority vote on Monday, the Supreme Court upheld the APC’s appeal against Bashir Makina’s candidacy. At the sentencing hearing, three of the five members of the panel agreed with the APC’s position that the trial court’s complaint should not have been initiated by subpoena. “The basis of the lawsuit indicates that there were allegations of fraud against the complainants,” said Centus Nweze.

“The first defendant accused APC of fraudulently substituting his name for his Lawan.” If there is an allegation of fraud, it should not be initiated by a subpoena.

“We had to call witnesses to prove the allegations of fraud.” However, two Supreme Court Justices, Adamu Jauro and Emmanuel Agim, upheld the Court of Appeal’s decision. “I support the Court of Appeals’ excellent ruling on the adequacy of the use of subpoenas,” Agim said.

Agim said relevant facts show that the Senate Speaker has withdrawn from the Senate race to pursue the presidential nomination. He also said the facts showed Makina had won the Senate primary, and the APC said he did not notify INEC 21 days before he held another primary on June 9. He said the party did not cancel the May 28 election before holding another primary. The judiciary also clarified that INEC was absent and did not monitor the June 9 elections. “The complainant does not dispute that the findings of the facts are twisted or unreasonable,” he said.

