Machina loses as Lawan is confirmed as the Yobe senate candidate by Supreme Court.

The All Progressives Congress’s candidate for senator in Yobe North, Ahmed Lawan, has been confirmed by the Supreme Court.

The appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidacy was accepted by the top court in a decision handed down on Monday.

Last Wednesday, the Apex Court set February 6 as the date for the lengthy legal dispute’s final decision.

A five-member panel that delivered the ruling agreed with the APC’s argument that the trial court’s lawsuit shouldn’t have been filed via an originating summons because it contained charges of fraud. Three of the panel’s five members agreed with this stance.

Justice Centus Nweze criticized Bashir Machina’s strategy in the lead judgment for starting the lawsuit at the Federal High Court Damaturu division by way of an initial summons and without using oral evidence to support fraud claims.

The foundation of the lawsuit, according to Nweze, demonstrates that there were claims of fraudulent behavior against the appellants.

That the first respondent charged the APC with impersonating Lawan while using his name in the process. It should not be started by an initial summons where there is a fraud charge.

To support fraud claims, he continued, “witnesses had to be called.”

In its majority ruling, the Supreme Court also overturned the Gombe Division of the Appeal Court’s decision, which had upheld the trial court’s designation of Machina as the senatorial candidate for Yobe North.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in a nonconforming ruling by Justices Emmanuel Agim and Adamu Jauro that Lawan never took part in the APC primary on May 28 since he resigned freely to run in the presidential primary on June 8, 2022.

The minority opinion stated that because the APC did not cancel the primary held on May 28 before holding a new one on June 9, 2022, when Lawan won, it violated Section 84(5) of the Electoral Act.

Machina was declared the uncontested winner of the party’s primary election in May 2022, whereas Lawan ran for president but was defeated by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Senate president and a few other factions were attempting to clinch the ticket from him, Machina has previously reported.

In the midst of the eruption, the APC nominated Lawan as their candidate, forcing the Independent Electoral Commission to leave the senatorial district nomination vacant when it announced the complete list of candidates nationwide.

In exchange, Machina had sued the INEC and his party, pleading for the court to recognize him as the legitimate senatorial candidate.

A federal high court in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe, proclaimed him the victor in September 2022 and ordered the APC and INEC to recognize Machina as the candidate.

Additionally, an Abuja appeals court confirmed Machina as the legitimate APC candidate for the Yobe North senatorial seat.

Following defeat at both levels, the ruling party appealed the matter to the Supreme Court, where it claimed that Machina’s primary election on May 28 of last year had violated the Electoral Act of 2022.

The National Working Committee of the party did not nominate one Danjuma Manga to conduct the aforementioned primary election, according to the party’s legal counsel, Sepiribo Peters.

He testified before the court that the APC called off the primary election due to anomalies that were noticed during the process.

He said that the APC NWC conducted the other primary on June 9 and selected Lawan as the legitimate candidate for the party.

Sarafa Yusuf, Machina’s attorney, requested that the Supreme Court reject the appeal because it lacked validity on the grounds that the Senate President had not opposed the lawsuits in both the trial and lower courts.

