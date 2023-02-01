Machina: Lawan knows fate Feb 6, as Supreme Court adjourns for judgement

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The dispute over the actual candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe North Senatorial District in the forthcoming election, has led to the Supreme Court adjourning the case to February 6.

The both candidates had claims of each being the actual candidate of the party, Bashir Sheriff Machina and the Senate President, Ibrahim Lawan.

Justice Centus Nweze, a five-member panel of the court has presided over the chosen date to take arguments from lawyers to the APC and Machina.

APC filed an appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, affirming Machina as the party’s candidate which was an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court.

According to the claims of the Lawyer to the APC, Sepiribo Peters said the primary election which was conducted on May 27th,2022, won by Machina is unlawful because it was conducted by unlawful people.

Peters also said the lawful election is that of the other primary election conducted by the party which Lawan emerged as winner

He then plead with the court to accept the Appeal and confirm his client as the APC candidate.

Sarafa Yusuff, Machina’s lawyer said that the appeal is frivolous and baseless and he prayed to the court on dismiss the appeal.

In his claims, he said that APC conducted the primary election with a committee headed by Danjuma Manga, on behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Yusuff drew the attention of the court to the affidavit deposed to by Manga, claims to be mandated, along with five other members of the APC National Secretariat to conduct the Senatorial primary elections in Yobe State.

The existence of Manga’s affidavit hasn’t been denied or disputed by the APC, Said Yusuff.

He then plead with the court to affirm Machina as the actual candidate of the APC.

