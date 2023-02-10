M.C Oluomo Is In The Same Bed With Tinubu So He Cannot Deliver Sensitive Election Materials -Shaibu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku’s Special Assistant On Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu has come out to say that M.C Oluomo, the head of the Lagos state branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers cannot be allowed to deliver sensitive election materials in Lagos state.

According to Mr. Shaibu who appeared in an interview on Arise TV today, Oluomo as he is popularly called has ties with APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and he is also a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council so it’s a risk to have him delivery election materials.

“This is a referendum on the APC government and everyone knows that Oluomo is not only an appendage of the APC presidential candidate, he is in the same bed as Tinubu so he cannot be allowed to deliver sensitive election materials. He is also a member of the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council. The president has stated that he wants a free and fair election, and this election is a watershed in our history.”

