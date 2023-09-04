LYN 1-4 PSG: Three Best Players From Paris Saint-Germain’s Win Over Lyon

Kylian Mbappe bagged a first-half brace as Paris Saint-Germain ran out 4-1 winners over Lyon in Ligue 1 – with all four of their goals coming in the first half. Mbappe bookended PSG’s goals with an early penalty and a smart finish when through one-on-one, with Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio scoring in between. PSG have two wins and two draws from their opening four games.

Here are the three best players from the game

Manuel Ugarte

Won the PSG penalty and kept the dangerous Cherki mostly quiet. Showed a bit of attacking quality, producing a fine assist for Asensio. Looked tired before he was subbed — he’s not the finished article yet.

Marco Asensio

The Spaniard acted as the glue between the midfield and attack. He played the false-nine role expertly and showed a brilliant understanding with Kylian Mbappe. Kolo Muani may have a difficult time forcing his way into a starting role if he continues to play in such a fashion.

Kylian Mbappe

The forward has been given some of the signings he wants, and the freedom to play his best stuff. Buried one from the spot to give PSG the lead. Effortlessly cool for his second. He’s back.

ASport (

)