NEWS

LYN 1-4 PSG: Three Best Players From Paris Saint-Germain’s Win Over Lyon

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

Kylian Mbappe bagged a first-half brace as Paris Saint-Germain ran out 4-1 winners over Lyon in Ligue 1 – with all four of their goals coming in the first half. Mbappe bookended PSG’s goals with an early penalty and a smart finish when through one-on-one, with Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio scoring in between. PSG have two wins and two draws from their opening four games.

Here are the three best players from the game

Manuel Ugarte

Won the PSG penalty and kept the dangerous Cherki mostly quiet. Showed a bit of attacking quality, producing a fine assist for Asensio. Looked tired before he was subbed — he’s not the finished article yet.

Marco Asensio

The Spaniard acted as the glue between the midfield and attack. He played the false-nine role expertly and showed a brilliant understanding with Kylian Mbappe. Kolo Muani may have a difficult time forcing his way into a starting role if he continues to play in such a fashion.

Kylian Mbappe

The forward has been given some of the signings he wants, and the freedom to play his best stuff. Buried one from the spot to give PSG the lead. Effortlessly cool for his second. He’s back.

ASport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Edo elections: PDP wins 18 LGAs as LP, APC kick

8 mins ago

Why Tinubu should not be blamed for Nigerian’s economic hardship – Sanusi Lamido

10 mins ago

I will not fail Nigerians, Tinubu reiterates

18 mins ago

Why Gabriel Jesus Should Displace Eddie Nketiah in The Starting Line Up

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button