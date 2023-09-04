LUTH refused to admit my dad because the doctors thought we could not afford N350,000- Man

According to Taiwo Sunmola, a machinist who spoke to The Punch correspondent, he recounted the tragic tale of losing his 71-year-old father just three weeks after his elder sister’s passing and how alleged negligence on the part of some government hospitals in Lagos State worsened his father’s condition

During his interview, Sunmola introduced himself, stating, “I am Taiwo Sunmola, aged 35, originally hailing from Odogbolu in Ogun State. Currently residing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where I am employed. When I visited Lagos State on Thursday, August 24, I noticed my father, Mudashiru Sunmola, was struggling with sleeplessness and seemed preoccupied throughout the day. Concerned for his well-being, I took him to a pharmacy with a laboratory section for a comprehensive examination. Following the assessment, a pharmacist prescribed medications to allete his condition.”

Sunmola explained that his father initially responded well to treatment until the situation took a sudden turn for the worse on Monday, August 28th. That day, they rushed him to the hospital, where LUTH’s refusal to admit him due to financial concerns marked a distressing chapter in their ordeal.

Hear him; “The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) refused to admit my dad because the doctors thought we couldn’t afford N350,000 for their special reservations as there was no space again.”

Further talking, he said when they got to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (the fifth government hospital) at Idi-Araba, where, tragically, his father eventually passed away. The hospital, like the others, declined admission due to the same financial constraints, leaving his father’s health to deteriorate further, ultimately resulting in his untimely demise at approximately 1 pm that fateful Monday, all due to the lack of available bed space.

