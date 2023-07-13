Lukman Lambasts The APC National Secretary, Omisore, For Losing Woefully In Osun State Elections

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the North-West, Salihu Lukman, has called out the national secretary of the APC for counting himself as part of a winning team when he could not win anything for the APC in Osun State elections.

Salihu Lukman said “Osun State was a disaster and that is where the national secretary comes from. I saw him yesterday (Tuesday) shamelessly talking about a winning team.

He further said ‘’If we are a winning team, why prevent us from replicating the feat in your base? We did not only lose the governorship seat, we lost all the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats.”

Remember that during a live television show, Omisore had claimed that no member of the National Working Committee of the APC was working with Salihu Lukman in his numerous verbal attacks against the leadership of the party and Abdullahi Adamu.

