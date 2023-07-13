Lukman Discloses That His Colleagues Informed Him That APC Made More Than N32bn In Sales Of Forms

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the North-West, Salihu Lukman, has maintained his stand on the claims that the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, did nothing for the party with billions of naira the party made in selling of forms.

Salihu Lukman noted that he had earlier said that the All Progressives Congress made around N30 billion in form sales before the primary election, however, his colleagues corrected him by disclosing that the party made N32 billion in selling of forms.

Salihu Lukman also disclosed that apart from the N32 billion, the party also made additional money in the off-season election which made the entire money to be in the region of N35 billion.

Speaking further, Salihu Lukman revealed that he has discovered that out of the N35 billion, APC does not have up to N7 billion in its account. Salihu Lukman disclosed that the party does not have the record of all this money he has mentioned.

Salihu Lukman wondered what has happened to the N35 billion the party had made before the 2023 general elections. Salihu Lukman said that as it stands, no member of the APC can account for what happened to the most apart from the National Chairman and the National Secretary.

Watch From The 3:30 Minute Of The Video Below:

