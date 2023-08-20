LP’s Governorship Candidate For Imo State Reveals That Imo Govt Stopped Him From Building Refinery

The Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party in Imo State Gubernatorial Election which is scheduled to hold in November 2023, Senator Achonu, has called out the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, for stopping some of the projects which was meant to develop Into State.

According to a newspaper report by the Vanguard paper, Senator Achonu disclosed that he had obtained a license to build a refinery and industrial layout in Imo and the government constructed a road to block the investment and many more.

Vanguard paper further reported that Senator Achonu went on to say that investors who wants to invest in Imo State has repeatedly expressed their desire to only invest in Imo State when the present governor, Hope Uzodinma, vacates office and a new governor who supports development comes into office.

Senator Achonu made this statement while addressing some newsmen in preparation for the forthcoming gubernatorial election of Imo State.

