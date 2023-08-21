NEWS

LP’s Governorship Candidate For Imo State Reveals That Imo Govt Stopped Him From Building Refinery

Senator Achonu, the Labour Party’s nominee for governor in the next November 2023 election in Imo State, has criticised current governor Hope Uzodinma for halting development projects in the state.

According to a story in the Vanguard paper, Senator Achonu said that he had been granted permission to develop a refinery and industrial layout in Imo, but that the government had built a road to obstruct the investment and many other things.

According to a report in the Vanguard paper, Senator Achonu went on to say that investors who want to invest in Imo State have repeatedly expressed their desire to only invest in Imo State when the current governor, Hope Uzodinma, vacates office and a new governor who supports development comes into office.

Senator Achonu made this announcement while speaking to the media on the upcoming Imo State gubernatorial election.

