LP Wants A New Nigeria Through Peter Obi, And I Know We Won The Election – Benjamin Oyamendan

The Edo State governorship aspirant of the Labour Party, Benjamin Oyamendan had reacted to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. He said in an interview with Arise TV that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Gregory Obi, won the presidential election against President Bola Tinubu. According to him, the Labour Party wants a new Nigerian, which is possible through their presidential candidate.

He said, “I know what I want, and I know what my people want. I am representing the entire youths and the good people of Edo State. Some people will come on television to say that road construction is not under their jurisdiction, so they cannot do it. I was surprised to see a billboard by a state government telling the citizens that a particular road is to be constructed by the federal government. It might not be under their jurisdiction, but the question is, what are they doing to ease the hardship of the citizens who use that road every day? And that is why the Labour Party wants a new Nigeria which is possible through Peter Obi and I know we won the presidential election.”

