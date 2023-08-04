NEWS

LP Wants A New Nigeria Through Peter Obi, And I Know We Won The Election – Benjamin Oyamendan

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

The Edo State governorship aspirant of the Labour Party, Benjamin Oyamendan had reacted to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. He said in an interview with Arise TV that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Gregory Obi, won the presidential election against President Bola Tinubu. According to him, the Labour Party wants a new Nigerian, which is possible through their presidential candidate.

He said, “I know what I want, and I know what my people want. I am representing the entire youths and the good people of Edo State. Some people will come on television to say that road construction is not under their jurisdiction, so they cannot do it. I was surprised to see a billboard by a state government telling the citizens that a particular road is to be constructed by the federal government. It might not be under their jurisdiction, but the question is, what are they doing to ease the hardship of the citizens who use that road every day? And that is why the Labour Party wants a new Nigeria which is possible through Peter Obi and I know we won the presidential election.”

What are your thoughts on this matter?

[Start from 6:00]

To watch the video.

Vincent73 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Arsenal players Mikel Arteta could use to replace Gabriel Jesus

1 min ago

“As long as ECOWAS allows fraudulent declaration of election result, there would be coup—George Weah

12 mins ago

Sen Saliu Mustapha Reacts As Tinubu Says 2023 Election Is The Most Credible Election In Nigeria

22 mins ago

Keyamo Reacts As Tinubu Withdraws Maryam Shetty’s Nomination, Nominates Him As Minister

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button