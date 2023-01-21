LP Ticket Has The Power to Make Nigeria Successful- Obi/Datti Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’ s presidential candidate in 2023, has called on Nigerians to support him and his running mate, Yusuf Baba- Ahmed, because they have the ability and determination to make Nigeria work for Nigerians.

Obi promised to work with his team to construct a new Nigeria during a speech he gave on Friday at the Rwang Pam township stadium in Jos, Plateau State, as part of the Labour Party Presidential campaign. A minute of silence was observed for People’ s Democratic Party, PDP supporters who were killed in the State last weekend on their way back from a rally before he made his remarks.

While in office, he promised, ” . . . Our government would bring government close to the people. A new Nigeria is within reach, and its construction is our top priority. In order to save Nigeria, we have come to make this vow. I’ m running because I’ m the best candidate and because I’ m a Nigerian. Character is very important to me and my running companion, and we are both persons of strong moral fiber. We are responsible individuals who can restore order in Nigeria if given the chance. Running mate Yusuf Baba- Ahmed echoed this sentiment, saying that Nigeria would finally see strong leadership and decent government the day that Peter Obi became president.

Party National President Julius Abure said, ” it is obvious that Nigeria is not working due to bad leadership, this is the opportunity to change and leadership, don’ t reward bad behavior, ” while Party State Governoral Candidate Patrick Dakum thanked everyone for their support and asked them to vote for the Labour Party. As a result of the poor leadership provided by the APC and the PDP, we now have the option of making a change or continuing on the current path.

Peter Obi represents capacity, and vote for him, other political parties should be retired; they have no business campaigning, said Aisha Yesufu, a member of the entourage.

