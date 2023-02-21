NEWS

LP Supporter’s Hand Amputated After Attack At Lagos Rally – Campaign DG

According to the Vanguard Newspaper, a yet-to-be identified supporter of Mr Peter Obi, a former Anambra State governor and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been amputated after the attack that occurred at the grand finale of the party’s presidential campaign rally in Lagos last week.

This tragic news was revealed by Akin Osuntokun, Director General of Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, when he featured on the Channels Television programme titled “The 2023 Verdict on Tuesday”, where he also expressed doubt over the forthcoming presidential election slated for February 25th 2023.

Osuntokun noted that voter suppression is a major factor which cannot be neglected in the forthcoming election, and also made it clear that he cannot score the preparations of the forthcoming elections 100 percent, citing that there are so many factors which are yet to be attended to and could directly or indirectly affect the forthcoming election.

#Supporters #Hand #Amputated #Attack #Lagos #Rally #CampaignLP Supporter's Hand Amputated After Attack At Lagos Rally – Campaign DG Publish on 2023-02-21 12:49:06



