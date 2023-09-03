LP rejects Edo LGs election rejects, demands scrapping of SIEC

The Comrade Julious Abure-led Labour Party has rejected the result of the Edo State Local Government Election held on Saturday as announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission.

According to Vanguard, The LP condemned the election as conducted by the Edo SIEC describing it as another sad testimony of how low a state government can descend in attempting to rubbish the gains of democracy.

This was said in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by the national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

Ifoh cited Abure as saying that democracy can only be successful if the government permits the people’s ballots to be counted and respects the voters’ preferences.

Vanguard report that, According to reports from our agents (LP) in the majority of the state’s polling places, the EDSIEC made a conscious effort to annoy voters by making sure that the electoral officers either arrived late or didn’t show up at all, he added.

“Only a few locations where the election was held received insufficient ballots and no single result sheet.

But in the end, the results showed that the People’s Democratic Party candidates were re-elected.

“Before the election, credible information that the state government had no intention of holding any election, much less a credible one, reached us,” he continued.

The EDSIEC we assembled merely followed instructions from the government house and declared the election’s victors from a list that had already been produced.The best should be chosen to represent the Edo people and Nigerians in government. It must not be tolerated that what occurred in Edo state made a mockery of democracy.Therefore, we urge the state government to denounce the results, condemn the Saturday charade, and demand for a new, credible election.

State Independent Electoral Commissions in Nigeria have not succeeded in fostering the development of democracy. There is nothing independent about them; they are only a state government’s appendage.

“Therefore, we urge the national legislature to abolish the commission and submit the competent administration of the local government elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“State Independent Electoral Commission has turned into a disgrace to Nigerian democracy. It is therefore time to do away with them in order to bring back some sense to our local politics.

