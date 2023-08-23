LP Reacts To Claims About A Merger Between PDP, NNPP And LP, Says Alliance Is Possible.

Following the results from the general elections of 2023, the Labour Party (LP) has refuted a rumored merger with other opposition political parties.

While in an interview with Channels Television on Monday, Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council, made a disclaimer as regarding the merger, hence, denying it.

According to Tanko, the Labour Party is open to forming a “working alliance” with other parties. However, he stated that the Labour Party is in communication with other political parties who share its views and that “merger is out of the question.”

According to the reports released before the interview, it was claimed that Atiku Abubakar (of the People’s Democratic Party), Rabiu Kwankwaso (of the New Nigeria Peoples Party) and Peter Obi (of the Labour Party) have resumed talks on the possibility of a merger.

According to the report, the three political parties are reportedly exploring a merger in the event that the presidential tribunal calls for a new election or a rerun.

Thus, reacting to the report, Tanko said “The merger is out of the question technically. But when you talk about the discussion of possible working alliance with the political parties, that is very possible.”

