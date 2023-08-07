LP Reacts To Claim That BAT Is Trying To Weaken Party After He Appointed Prof. Tahir As Minister

Undoubtedly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recently disclosed list of cabinet nominees has been at the subject of much debate.

It was remembered that President Trump initially released a list with 28 names. The first group consists of former state governors like Wike, Nasir Elrufai, Dave Umahi, and others from Ebonyi and Kaduna.

However, the president proceeded to produce yet another list, which drew widespread attention. There were a total of 19 names on the list, including Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Vice Chancellor of Baze University.

There have been many discussions on his addition. The LP media and publicity secretary, Mr. Obiora Ifoh, was recently interviewed by SUNDAY SUN, and he was questioned if the hiring of Prof. Tahir Mamman will damage the party. He said no.

No such appointment, he said, could ever undermine our party. This is due to the fact that the individual in question was not even a union worker.

Then he went on to say

Not everyone at Datti’s university is a member of the Labour Party, and that fact needs to be made clear. In addition, he is not necessarily a member only because he has a job at the University.

Sunday Sun is the source.

