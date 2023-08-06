LP Reacts To Claim That BAT Is Trying To Weaken Party After He Appointed Datti’s Aide As Minister

The recently released ministerial nomination list by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no doubt been at the centre of discussion

It would be recalled that the president began by releasing the first list which had a total number of 28 names. The first list comprises of some ex governors like Wike, Ex kaduna gov, Nasir Elrufai, ex Ebonyi gov, Dave Umahi and many others

However, the president went ahead to release another list which generated lots of reactions. On the list were 19 names of which the Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Prof Tahir Mamman was also among

His inclusion has generated lots of comments. In a recent interview on SUNDAY SUN, when the LP media and publicity secretary, Mr Obiora Ifoh, was asked if the appointment of Prof Tahir Mamman will weaken the party, he responded that such thing can never happen

According to him ” There is no way such appointment can weaken our party. This is because the person in question wasn’t even a member of the labour.

He proceeded to say that

” People need to understand that it is not everyone working in Datti’s university that are labour party members. Another thing is that because he is working in the University does not automatically makes him a member”

Source : SUNDAY SUN

