LP Presidential Spokesman, Others Dump Obi For Atiku

The former Spokesperson of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council in the North East, Muhammad Pantami, has announced his departure from the party along with other officials and supporters.

During a press conference held at the Khairan Hotel in Bauchi on Tuesday, Pantami explained the reasons for their move to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“After observing the goings-on within the Labour Party, its support groups, and the Presidential Campaign Council, as well as receiving input from the party’s 4 million voters, we came to the conclusion that the LP lacks internal democracy, is plagued by tribalism, and is dominated by godfatherism,” said Pantami.

“As a result, we have decided to leave the LP and throw our full support behind Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” he added.

Pantami’s departure from the Labour Party marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the region and underscores the dissatisfaction with the LP’s internal dynamics. The decision to leave the party and support the PDP reflects a desire for a change in leadership and a move towards more democratic principles.”

Source: DailyTrust

