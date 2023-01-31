LP: One Of Our Followers Was Macheted On His Head When He Was Pasting Posters -Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Ahead of the 2023 General elections, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour during a recent interview spoke extensively about some of the challenges he’s worried in the coming elections.

During the course of the interview, Gbadebo said one of the things he was worried about was insecurity but that he was happy for the fact that the INEC Representative in the state was a former DSS. He also questioned why the governor of Lagos state Sanwo Olu was absent during the recent debate for security reasons. He said the governor could have given an account to the people regarding some issues in the state – including who gave the order during the emdsars protest.

Speaking on, he said one of the supporters of the Labour Party was macheted while posting campaign posters in Lagos state.

He said “Talking about security in Lagos state. You see, when a governor, the Chief Security Officer has superintended lots of violence in Lagos state. I mean, just last week, one of our followers was macheted on his head when he was pasting posters. I did not say I’m not going to come for debate because of that”

