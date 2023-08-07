LP Nat’l Youth leader promises N4trn to partner Tinubu on job creation, development

Amid the ongoing hearing at the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, the Labour Party (LP), and it’ s presidential candidate, Dr Peter Gregory Obi have suffered yet another betrayal from the Lamidi Apapa- led faction of the party’ s National Working Committee.

In a recent exclusive interview with the NIGERIAN TRIBUNE, Comrade Eragbe Ansalem, the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seize the opportunity and propel the Nigerian economy towards growth and stability by utilizing a substantial N4 trillion loan that the party is ready to provide.

Ansalem revealed that he has successfully secured funds from two prominent European Banks, earmarked for strategic investments in vital sectors of the nation’ s economy. The focus of these interventions extends to crucial areas such as infrastructure development, particularly the housing sector, as well as the enhancement of research and development institutions within the country.

Advocating for a productive public- private partnership, Ansalem stressed the transformative potential of these funds in driving economic reflation. Collaborating with the federal government to harness this vast financial resource could yield unprecedented benefits for Nigeria, aiding in its emergence from the current economic challenges.

As a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of LP, led by Lamidi Apapa, Ansalem emphasized the lost opportunity during the tenure of the previous administration led by former President Muhammadu Buhari. He highlighted how the government failed to capitalize on a similar funding offer from CEAGIS Properties Limited, a willing contributor prepared to extend a loan of N500 billion monthly from September 2023 to February 2027, at an enticing annual interest rate of 9%.

The potential impact of this fund infusion is staggering, with Ansalem projecting the creation of over 750, 000 jobs on a monthly basis. Over the course of four years, the cumulative job creation could reach a remarkable 40, 150, 000 jobs. Such an achievement would undoubtedly propel the nation’ s economy forward and elevate Nigeria’ s global standing in various spheres.

Ansalem expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing discussions with the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Through his firm, CEAGIS Properties Limited, he has exhibited full transparency and cooperation, awaiting the green light to deploy these critical resources into key sectors of the economy.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

SocietyDaily (

)