LP National Youth Leader Replies President Tinubu Over Tweet Celebrating International Youth Day

As Nigeria joins the rest of world in celebrating International Youth Day, the Labour Party chieftain, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu has taken to social media to tackle President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the latter’s message to young persons in the country.

On Saturday, August 12, the President took to his verified Twitter handle to wish young Nigerians happy international youths day, adding that the entire country stands behind them as they pursue their aspirations. He went on to encourage them to embrace challenges, chase their dreams while continuing to be a beacon of hope that lights up the nation.

However, in a response posted to Tinubu’s message, Ahanotu, who is the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party, and member of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, argued that the President does not need to congratulate the youths but rather, to ensure justice is delivered at the tribunal, transparency, and inclusion of young persons in his government.

He wrote; “You don’t need to congratulate the youths. We need transparency, we deserve 60 percent inclusion, we need justice at the tribunal.”

See a screenshot of his response below:

