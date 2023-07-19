LP MPs are fully sucked-in, we have not heard them talk about cost of living crisis- Majeed Dahiru

During a recent interview on the Kakaaki program with AIT, Majeed Dahiru, a newspaper columnist, expressed his concern over the cost of living crisis in Nigeria and the National Assembly’s plan to spend a staggering 40 billion naira on SUVs and bulletproof cars. He criticized this move, deeming it highly insensitive and wasteful, especially in a country facing economic challenges.

Dahiru pointed out the lack of response from the Labour Party members of parliament regarding the cost of living crisis. Despite being voted in by ordinary Nigerians who massively supported the party as the third force in the last election, the Labour Party MPs have remained silent on the issue. Dahiru found this disappointing, especially since these MPs were elected with the support of poor Nigerians who were hoping for change and solutions to their pressing problems.

The columnist emphasized that the cost of living crisis has been exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies, yet the Labour Party MPs have not taken a stand on this crucial matter. He also noted the absence of their voices on the need to reduce the cost of governance within the National Assembly itself. This lack of advocacy and action by the MPs has left many feeling let down and disillusioned by their representatives.

In Dahiru’s view, the decision to allocate such a significant sum of money for luxurious cars for the National Assembly members is a glaring example of misplaced priorities. He questioned the rationale behind this expense, as it appears disconnected from the pressing needs of the Nigerian people. Dahiru believes that the money allocated for the cars could be better utilized to address the cost of living crisis and invest in initiatives that benefit the population at large.

As the third-largest party in the National Assembly, the Labour Party held the potential to be a voice for change and progress. However, Dahiru’s disappointment stems from their apparent failure to live up to the expectations of the ordinary citizens who placed their trust in them during the elections. He called on the Labour Party MPs to step up and fulfill their responsibilities by advocating for the well-being of the people and addressing the pressing issues facing the nation.

“It is disappointing that Labour Party members of parliament (MPs) that poor Nigerians voted for and contributed to their win, have not been heard talking about the cost of living crisis in Nigeria, caused by fuel subsidy removal. We have not heard from them talking about need to cut cost of governance in the national assembly. And they have completely sucked in”

Majeed Dahiru’s interview highlighted his deep concern about the cost of living crisis in Nigeria and the National Assembly’s extravagant spending on cars. He urged the Labour Party MPs, who were elected with the support of ordinary Nigerians, to prioritize the needs of the people and actively engage in finding solutions to the challenges the nation is facing. Failure to do so, he warned, would only perpetuate disillusionment and further disconnect between the people and their representatives.

