LP Is Now The 1st Choice Of The Presidential Ticket, We Have Overtaken PDP And APC And We’ll Win-Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is confident that the Labour Party will defeat the other major contenders of the poll because his party, supposedly without structure, has overtaken the oversize parties with giant structures in public popularity and ballot demand, in just seven months, counting from May, last year, according to a news report that was posted by Channels Television on Sunday afternoon.

Peter Obi, speaking through the Head of National Publicity, Contact and Mobilization Team of the LP’s Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Comrade Tony Akeni, congratulated Obidient Nigerians for the overtake, urging them to employ him in Saturday’s Presidential/National Assembly polls to enable him to rewrite the sad story of the country. The former Anambra governor who claims that he is very sure of winning the presidential election revealed that according to many local and international surveys, his party has been projected to defeat PDP and APC during the elections. Peter Obi said, “LP is now the 1st choice of the presidential ticket, we have overtaken PDP and APC and we’ll win”. “Working with shoelace budgets and the skin of our teeth, all of you ObiDients, home and abroad made it happen. You enabled our Labour Party to overtake in credibility and popularity the other gigantic parties, which have been running our country for over two decades, making our party distinctly the front contender in the 2023 presidential polls coming up in less than a week”.

Nevertheless, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi urged his supporters not to be moved by the dubious acts of the PDP and the APC ahead of this weekend’s election. He advised them to stay focused as they get ready to cast their votes on Saturday, 25th February.

