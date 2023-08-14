“LP is Not An Igbo Party But A National Party With A National Reach -Bishop Reuben Favour

Bishop Reuben Favour, the Labour Party’s Acting National Organizing Secretary, has stated that the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led wing of the party is the genuine fold. He made the remarks in Lagos during the inauguration of the party’s 24-man State Caretaker Committee.

Further, Bishop Favour stated on the occasion that the Labour Party is not an Igbo party, nor is it a party for Nollywood stars. He stated that Lamidi Apapa is the only individual who has been elected as the party’s chairman.

According to an article published by the Nigerian Tribune on Saturday, August 12, 2023, Bishop Favour stated,

“We are not an Igbo party, but a national party with a national reach.” The Labour Party is not for Nollywood actors. We are the genuine party. Others you see are from support groups. Alhaji Apapa is the only one elected as chairman; he was not nominated but was elected.”

Lamidi Apapa, the party’s acting national chairman, who also spoke at the occasion, stated that he is the genuine chairman of the party in Nigeria and that the courts accept his position in the party. He stated that he is prepared to face anyone who challenges his statement in court.

