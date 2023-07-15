LP: “If there aren’t any last minutes ‘abracadabra’ they would have won the election” -Abdullahi

Ibrahim Abdullahi, Deputy national publicity secretary, PDP, said that if there aren’t any last minutes abracadabra, Labour Party would have won the presidential election.

Ibrahim Abdullahi made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Democracy program, when he was talking about the PDP internal squabbles, post-election, and Ijeoma asked a follow-up question that maybe PDP national publicity secretary do not want to speak so that he will not make statement that people mill misinterpret.

Earlier on the program Ibrahim Abdullahi alluded to the fact that, their party has not been doing enough in creating awareness. He said the person there, won’t speak to media or even pick calls, and he feels he could do it alone, which unfortunately is not possible.

“I have gone round to speak with virtually all the media organisation in this country and all of then will tell you, what is this thing about you people that you are allergic to the media.. It’s unfortunate, it’s not hidden”

However, responding to Ijeoma’s question, he asked that the national publicity secretary not speaking to media a solution to the problem? He said he swore on oath therefore he should be able to navigate the waters and speaks to Nigerians.

“Because the party that is not engaging, we have turn out to be party that’s not serious. And like you said, LP came all out in less than 2, 3 months, it generated the same vote that PDP generated that has lasted for 25 years. And if there aren’t any last minutes abracadabra, they would have won the election themselves.

Watch the video (check 24: 53secs)

pecial (

)