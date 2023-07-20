LP: I nominated Dayo Ekong to take over from me because she was my Bestie and we were close-Salako.

In an interview with Arise , former Chairman, Labour Party, Lagos State, Kayode Salako stated that he expressly nominated Dayo Ekong to take over from him as the party chairman, because she was his Bestie and that they were very close.

He further stated that Dayo Ekong would always act in his absence and that she was a very big sister to him.

According to him, “I nominated her; I told the national chairman of the party that she is the person I want to succeed me, because I was given the opportunity to nominate whoever I wanted, and I expressly nominated her to take over from me because she was my bestie; we were very close. By the Constitution of the party, I had four deputies, but she has been acting in the capacity of my deputy since I was the state chairman of the party. Whenever I was going away, I always handed it over to her.

