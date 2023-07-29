LP: How Can You Collect N25m Each From 15 Persons In Imo For Same Governorship Ticket?- Chinyere Obi

Former member of the Labour Party, Col. Chinyere Obi (retd.), has said that nobody in the Labour Party did up to what he did for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the electioneering period. She challenged anyone who did up to what she did to come out and prove it.

During the interview with The Punch on Saturday July 29th, Chinyere Obi said that at the grassroots level, she bought 200 bags of rice, noodles, bags and customized shirts and other items that were distributed. She added that she was shot by thugs at her polling unit when she was trying to protect the interests of the Labour Party. He lamented that nobody from the party reached out to her after she was shot.

Speaking further, she tackled the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, whom she said only knows how to collect money.

Giving an instance with the case of the Imo governorship election which is coming up later in the year, she condemned the party for charging N25 million from each person for the nomination form.

She said – “I challenge them; nobody in the LP did up to what I did for Obi. Not even the National Chairman, Julius Abure. I was busy borrowing money and selling some of my properties, but all he (Abure) was doing was collecting money. Take for example, how can you collect N25m each from 15 persons in Imo State for the same governorship ticket and he didn’t screen anyone out? Who does that?”

( credit: The Punch).

Richiehenshaw (

)