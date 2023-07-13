LP Has Only One Governor, The Belief Is That The Governor May Likely Dance To APC’s Tune–Yunusa Tanko

The offer of board positions to state governors, including those from opposition parties, which includes Alex Otti, the Labour Party governor of Abia State, by President Bola Tinubu, has been opposed by the Labour Party. During a meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, who is also the forum’s chairman, stated that the President requested governors to nominate competent individuals for the boards and parastatals of Federal Government agencies.

Representing the Labour Party, the Chief Spokesman for Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, expressed surprise as to why the All Progressives Congress (APC) would seek to appease the lone Labour Party governor with board offers, when they have numerous supporters in Abia State who could be appointed to these positions.

He stated that sending letters to state governors is a way to legitimize their governance, which they are opposing. Yunusa Tanko also added that there is a perception that the governor is likely to conform to APC’s agenda.

“Sending letters to state governors is part of the process of legitimizing their governance, which we are resisting. At the moment, LP has only one governor. The belief is that the governor may likely dance to their [APC’s] tune”. He added.

Source: Punch paper.

