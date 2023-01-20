LP Has Not Uploaded Its Agents Because INEC Did Not Give LP The Code When Others Got It – Ggbalami

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Deputy National Campaign Manager of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Isaac Ggbalami, has disclosed why the Labour Party has not been able to fully upload the data of all the party’s polling unit agents on the INEC server.

According to Isaac Ggbalami, INEC failed to give the Labour Party the access code that would have given the party access to the INEC server on time. Isaac Ggbalami stated that INEC did not give the code to the Labour Party the same it gave the code to other political parties.

Isaac Ggbalami went on to say that due to the delay of INEC to give the access code to the Labour Party on time, INEC decided to allow the upload to continue until January 20th. However, Isaac Ggbalami accused INEC of reducing the time to 18th of January.

Isaac Ggbalami went on to reveal that in the past 72 hours, the INEC server has been very slow and the Labour Party’s attempt to continue the upload has been affected by the slowness of the server. Isaac Ggbalami also confirmed that INEC has admitted that the slowness of the server is their fault.

Isaac Ggbalami is calling on INEC to look into the possibility of extending the deadline for the upload of the data of the Labour Party agents due to the slowness of the INEC server.

Watch From The 3:50 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)