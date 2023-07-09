NEWS

LP Has Decided That Peter Obi, Pa Adebanjo Need To Be Cautioned; NSA Must Invite Them – Abayomi Arabambi

A Factional Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, has asked the Inspector General of Police, the National Security Adviser, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), to invite the party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, and the Leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba Socio-Political Organization, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, for questioning; as he insisted that the LP would approach the court if the Security Chiefs fail to invite the former Anambra Governor for questioning.

Abayomi Arabambi had said, “I want to put the National Security Adviser on alert; the Inspector General of Police on alert; and the Director General of DSS on alert; Labour Party has decided that these two people (Obi and Pa Adebanjo) need to be cautioned. They must invite them for interrogation; if they don’t, we would go to court.”

Arabambi, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, insisted that Peter Obi and Pa Adebanjo must be invited by the DSS and the Police for questioning. According to him, the former Anambra Governor and his loyalist are trying to make Nigeria ungovernable for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and should be cautioned.

Arabambi indicated that there is a crisis in the LP, as he insisted that the party would not hesitate to drag the NSA, IGP, and the Director General of DSS to court if they fail to caution Obi, who is the Presidential Candidate of his party. He said this in reaction to Obi’s decision to delete a post where he addressed Tinubu as President.

